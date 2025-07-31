Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: SEC Launches 'Project Crypto'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 16:42
    SEC Chair Paul Atkins has announced the launch of "Project Crypto," which will modernize securities laws
    Advertisement
    Breaking: SEC Launches 'Project Crypto'
    Cover image via flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has announced the launch of the "Project Crypto" initiative that is meant to modernize cryptocurrency regulation. 

    The commission-wide initiative will enable U.S. financial markets to move on-chain. 

    The aim of the project is to make sure that the U.S. retains its leadership when it comes to capital markets and bleeding-edge technologies. 

    HOT Stories
    IMF Says Bitcoin Remains 'Off the Books'
    Binance's CZ Warns: ‘It Will Happen With Or Without You’
    Breaking: Stellar (XLM) Achieves Visa Support
    SHIB Army Urges Elon Musk to Burn SHIB, Just Like Vitalik Buterin

    Atkins has specifically stressed that the SEC will "reshore" those businesses that moved out of the U.S. due to regulatory uncertainty and the hostile "regulation-by-enforcement" approach adopted by the previous administration.     

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 20:28
    Breaking: SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    As part of "Project Crypto," the agency will also be focused on creating a comprehensive framework for the distributions of digital assets in the U.S. 

    "Mega bullish" 

    Undoubtedly, the new initiative further legitimizes the nascent asset class, which has so far had a banner year.  

    "The SEC is now fully dedicated to bringing crypto onshore to America, markets on chain, and letting consumers make their own choices. This is mega bullish," Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith said

    Most crypto assets are not securities 

    Chairman Atkins has also clarified that the majority of financial assets are, in fact, not unregistered securities. 

    As reported by U.Today, Gary Gensler, Atkins's predecessor, argued that the opposite was the case. The former SEC boss has repeatedly stated that most crypto tokens would actually pass the investment contract test.   

    Atkins has now directed his staff to work on clear guidelines that will make it easier for market participants to determine whether or not a certain asset actually qualifies as a security.    

    #Crypto Regulation
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 16:05
    Bitcoin Reserve Creation Promise Confirmed by White House
    ByYuri Molchan
    ReviewsCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Jul 31, 2025 - 16:00
    BTCC Crypto Exchange Big Review: One-Stop Platform With 500x Leverage
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    10 Years of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
    CYSEC AFRICA 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Resilience Across the Continent
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: SEC Launches 'Project Crypto'
    Bitcoin Reserve Creation Promise Confirmed by White House
    BTCC Crypto Exchange Big Review: One-Stop Platform With 500x Leverage
    Show all