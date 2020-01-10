BTC
-0.98%
7740.93
ETH
-1.22%
136.22
LTC
-1.29%
44.27
EOS
-1.02%
2.721
XRP
-0.88%
0.2019
ADA
-3.24%
0.03522
NEO
-6.02%
9.166
TRX
-1.57%
0.01379
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Gold (XAU): This Infographic Takes Retrospective Look at Peter Schiff's Investment Advice from 2011

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin (BTC) or gold (XAU)? Here's what Peter Schiff said about the bitter rivalry of these assets back in 2011

Cover image via 123rf.com

If you are still on the fence about taking investment advice on Bitcoin from Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, here’s a visual representation of how wrong he was about crypto in the 2010s. 

When Bitcoin reached the top of its first bubble period of $31 in June 2011, Schiff claimed that the first cryptocurrency could be simply a fad during a radio show with Donald Norman, the founder of a London-based Bitcoin consultancy, that aired on June 20, 2011. Meanwhile, he insisted that gold could be used in all sorts of properties.  

“If I’m going to take $10,000 and store them in Bitcoins, how do I know if a year or two from now anybody is going to accept them for anything. What if it’s a fad and nobody wants them?”

Back then, however, Schiff wasn't such a ferocious bear since he admitted that Bitcoin had scarcity despite lacking intrinsic value. Fast-forward to 2020, he now claims that BTC is a fraud that will be worth nothing after the next halvening.        

Those who took a word of advice from Schiff missed out on the best-performing asset of the previous decade that skyrocketed by 9 mln percent. In fact, those contrarian investors who bought $10,000 worth BTC after listening to Schiff, could have netted an eye-popping $4.179 mln on Dec. 31, 2019, if they had enough patience to hodl throughout all these years. 

Must Read
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin's Four Percent Price Rally: 'How Will It Ever Hit 50K?' - READ MORE

Meanwhile, gold buyers would end up with only $9,854 (less than the initial amount of their investment). Schiff predicted that the yellow metal could surge to $5,000 by 2014.   

With the continuous expansion of the US economy and surging Bitcoin prices, the previous decade was a disaster for Schiff who rose to stardom by predicting the 2008 financial crisis when pretty much everyone was bullish. 

Given that BTC has a snowball's chance in hell of bringing investors the same returns in the 2020s, Peter Schiff might have better luck this decade. However, his latest jab at Bitcoin backfired since BTC touched $8,400 shortly after his acrimonious tweet.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price #Peter Schiff

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original article based on tweet

Crypto Exchange Cobinhood Shuts Down for Auditing Until February 10

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Crypto exchange Cobinhood is shutting down for auditing balances of all its accounts, assuring traders they can retrieve their funds after the reopening

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

On its official Twitter account, the Cobinhood crypto exchange spreads the word that it is about to shut down for a month to get its accounts’ balances audited.

Funds are ‘SAFU’

The platform promises that the funds will remain safe and investors and traders will be able to access them as soon as the platform opens again – on February 10.

The exchange asks users not to make any deposits in order not to lose their money permanently.

In the comment thread, some users are assuming that this might be the end of Cobinhood's operations on the market.

An easier start than in 2019

2020 seems to be off to a lighter start when it comes to crypto exchanges than 2019 was. Last year started with a scandal on the Canadian QuadrigaCX exchange caused by the death of its CEO Gerald Cotton, who died in a hospital while travelling to India.

It can be said that Cotton took the private keys to his investors’ money with him to the grave since they remained in his encrypted laptop – around $190 mln owed to 115 investors and no one was able to access them and, therefore, the money.

The investigation was long and hard. The most recent news of this was the requirement of the investors to have Cotton’s body exhumed to make sure it was not a fraudulent exit as some still believe in it.

After the events with QuadrigaCX continued into 2019, the New Zeland Cryptopia exchange fell a victim to hackers who stole around $2.5 mln in ETH on January 13. The platform immediately shut down for investigation.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Is Not My Safeword: Elon Musk - READ MORE

This was followed by several more hacker attacks, during which more crypto was stolen from Cryptopia as the customers for some reason kept depositing funds even though the Cryptopia management team warned them not to.

Ultimately, after losing around $15 mln in crypto of investors’ money, Cryptopia decided to go into liquidation.

 

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Follow us on Facebook!
#Cryptoсurrency exchange #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website