    Bitcoin Reserve Creation Promise Confirmed by White House

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 16:05
    White House’s top crypto representative shares a tweet that excites the crypto community
    Bo Hines, the Executive Director of the US President’s Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, has addressed the crypto community with a tweet that sparked an excited discussion in the comments.

    The tweet was about the promise given by Donald Trump during his election campaign in 2024 to turn the US into “the Bitcoin superpower of the world.”

    White House confirms plans to embrace Bitcoin

    Hines grabbed the attention of the crypto community with an image that mimics the Matrix digital rain aesthetic with a text about Donald Trump’s promise to turn the US into a “crypto superpower.”

    In light of that promise, Bitcoin soared after he won the election in November last year, and then reached a new all-time high on the day of his inauguration – January 20, 2025. On March 7, Trump signed an executive order to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the US. Besides, the government also has a crypto stockpile which includes many top altcoins, including ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, etc.

    As for the promised Bitcoin reserve, so far it contains 200,000 BTC confiscated by the US government over the past years from illegal activities related to the infamous darknet marketplace Silk Road. Earlier this year, Bo Hines stated that the US will seek ways to accumulate more Bitcoin for the strategic reserve without adding a burden on American taxpayers.

    Podcaster, VC, and crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano, who interviewed Hines earlier this year right in the White House, reacted with a “fire” emoji to his tweet.

