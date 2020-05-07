'Bitcoin Trillionaires': Ben Mezrich Announces Title of His Future Book

News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 17:04
Alex Dovbnya
American author Ben Mezrich announces the name of a new book that he might pen in the not too distant future
American author Ben Mezrich has just taken to Twitter to reveal that the title of his future book will be ‘Bitcoin Trillionaires.’

The tweet merely reveals his uber-bullish stance on the world’s leading cryptocurrency, which is why it shouldn’t be treated as an actual announcement by his fans. 

A knack for billionaires

Back in 2009, he rose to prominence after publishing ‘Accidental Billionaires.’ The book focuses on the rise of social media behemoth Facebook and the drama between Mark Zuckerberg and the Winklevoss twinks. It was adapted for Oscar-winning movie 'The Social Network,’ which was directed by David Fincher.

Ten years later, the Winkevii once again became the heroes of his book. This time, it was ‘Bitcoin Billionaires.’ The story gives them the twins the central stage, focusing on the extraordinal Bitcoin bet that pushed them to the forefront of the industry.

The first trillionaire

With the whole Bitcoin market cap sitting at just $171 bln, talking about BTC trillionaires might be a bit of a stretch.

During the peak of the Q2 rally in 2019, when BTC reached $13,700, the combined net worth of the Winklevoss twins was estimated to be $1.45 bln.

However, Satoshi, the mysterious Bitcoin creator who has one mln coins in his coffers, might have a much better shot at becoming the world’s first trillionaire. For this to happen, the BTC price has to reach $1 mln

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

