Physical DOGE, BTC, Bitcoin Genesis Plate to Head to Moon on Dec. 23 This Year: Details

article image
Yuri Molchan
This year, physical Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Bitcoin whitepaper will be delivered to moon and left there for years to come
Thu, 11/16/2023 - 11:14
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The official account on the X social media platform has issued a post to announce that some physical Dogecoin will be delivered to the moon this year.

The long-awaited event is to take place in late December, two days prior to Christmas Day. But DOGE will not be the only crypto to be taken to the moon this year.

Dogecoin going to the moon

The new X post revealed that the company Astrobotic intends to send physical DOGE to the moon in the DHL Moonbox with ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket on Dec. 23 this year.

Back in 2015, the Dogecoin community began raising funds for the future space mission of taking DOGE to the natural satellite of Earth. Now, they have teamed up with Astrobotic to make their dream come true.

Astrobotic is a space company owned by its employees, and it is focused on developing various supplementary Elements for spacecraft – advanced navigation, operation, power, testing and computing systems.

They deliver various cargo to the moon for governments, corporations and those individuals who can afford it.

The company emerged in 2007 and is headquartered in Mojave, California, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Up to now, Astrobotic has successfully completed two moon missions with landing. The mission of the company is to make space available to humanity.

This time, Astrobotic is carrying NASA's and some other payloads to deliver them to the moon. However, aside from those, according to the Payload Manifest, there will be a DHL Moonbox. It will contain various "payloads from around the world will be stored aboard Peregrine on the Moon for centuries to come. From photographs and novels to student work and a piece of Mount Everest."

Physical BTC and BTC Genesis plate to rest on moon

Per the X post of the Dogecoin team, this Moonbox will also contain some physical DOGE. The payloads will also carry "Lunar Bitcoin" for BitMEX exchange - "A unique physical coin destined for the Moon, loaded with one Bitcoin" - and "Bitcoin Genesis Plate": "This plate includes a copy of the Genesis Block, the first block of bitcoin (BTC) to be mined."

Bitcoin goes to the Moon
Image source


 

Elon Musk's intention to take DOGE to moon

On April 1, 2021, tech mogul and owner of SpaceX Elon Musk tweeted that he is going to "put a literal DOGE on the literal Moon." The community first took it to be an April Fool's joke.

However, later, Musk revealed that SpaceX was getting ready for a mission to take a satellite into lunar orbit, and that mission, according to Musk, was paid for in Dogecoin by Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC).

Musk called it DOGE-1 Lunar Mission. It is expected to launch at some point this year, but it has been delayed again and again for various reasons.

