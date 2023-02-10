Elon Musk to Take Dogecoin (DOGE) to Literal Moon in 2023, Here's What's Happening

New details about SpaceX's DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon this year have emerged

Twitter user "DogeDesigner" (@cb_doge) has shared news about the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

In 2021, on April 1, CEO of SpaceX tech billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX intended to "put a literal Dogecoin to the literal Moon." A month later, the crypto community found out what it was about.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

Musk thus described a mission for his space company to put a satellite into lunar orbit. The mission was paid for in the meme coin DOGE.

Now, according to the tweet, the lunar mission is now scheduled for no earlier than quarter three of this year.

SpaceX informed @SamuelReidGEC that DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon, is now scheduled for NET (No Earlier Than) Q3 2023. DOGE-1 will be deployed & attempt a propulsion burn into Translunar Injection for entering into Lunar Orbit. @YourTimeInSpace https://t.co/8zPfuExwTO pic.twitter.com/YwpyYPAgx8 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 10, 2023

On Dec. 31, "DogeDesigner" tweeted that the DOGE-1 lunar mission was to take place no earlier than March 2023. However, now he has come across new data.

DOGE-1 lunar mission funded in Dogecoin

SpaceX was paid in Dogecoin for this mission by Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC). It is the first-ever space mission completely funded in cryptocurrency. According to GEC, the original meme coin is good enough to fund a space mission. Since that payment, DOGE has become the unit of account for the lunar business, per GEC chief executive Samuel Reid.

On the day that Musk posted the aforementioned tweet, everyone thought it was an April Fool's joke. However, once SpaceX made the announcement about the DOGE-1 Moon Mission, the price of the original canine token, which was basically created as a joke on Bitcoin, soared by 10% on the Binance exchange.

Currently, DOGE is down nearly 8% over the past 24 hours, trading at $0.08199.

DOGE-1 token slammed as scam

As reported by U.Today earlier this year, a DOGE-1 token emerged in the crypto space – a BEP20 token developed on the Binance Smart Chain that claims to provide rewards in Dogecoin.

Dogecoin dev "Inevitable360" (@inevitable360) tweeted that the team of DOGE-1 "are using the space mission name to fool shibes."