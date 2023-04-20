'Doge Day' 4/20: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk's Tweet About Starship Ready for Launch

SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted that first Starship launch may well take place today, on 4/20, Doge Day; Dogecoin jumps 5%

April 20, 4/20, is considered to be not only "Weed Day" but also "Doge Day," the latter being related to the original meme crypto Dogecoin founded by two IT engineers — Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer — back in 2013.

Elon Musk made an announcement about the Starship getting ready to launch. In the meantime, the price of DOGE began to grow, currently rising by 4.63%.

Will Starship launch on "Doge Day?"

Now, major Dogecoin lover Elon Musk (who is, by the way, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the owner of Twitter) is teasing the Dogecoin community with the launch of Starship today, on April 20 — "420 Day."

Three hours ago, Musk tweeted that all systems were green for launch. Dogecoin co-founder Markus responded positively to Musk's tweet positively, posting a GIF from "The Big Short" movie, saying, "Oh, my God! Okay! It's happening!"

Ten hours ago, SpaceX spread the word about its team working to make the launch possible on Thursday, April 20, for the first flight test of a "fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket."

The launch was planned to happen earlier this week; however, Musk announced that there were technical issues (a pressurant valve being frozen), so the launch was postponed and April 20 was named as a possible date. That got the attention of the DOGE community, which began tweeting jokingly that the delay was happening for the sake of memes.

DOGE-1 Moon Mission scheduled for 2023

As covered by U.Today earlier, this year, another "Doge-related" SpaceX launch is expected to take place, Doge-1 lunar mission.

In 2021, SpaceX was paid in DOGE by Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to launch a satellite into lunar orbit.

Back in 2021, techno billionaire Musk tweeted that SpaceX was going to "put a literal Dogecoin on a literal Moon." Since this tweet was issued on April 1, everybody thought this was an April Fool's joke. However, later, the SpaceX boss shared some details via his Twitter handle.

Initially, the launch of the Doge Moon Mission was expected in March of this year. However, on Dec. 31, "DogeDesigner" known as @cb_doge on Twitter spread the word about an update that the satellite would be launched and delivered to lunar orbit no earlier than Q3, 2023.