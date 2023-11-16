Advertisement
AD

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Big Economic Crisis Coming Over 'Fake USD' Printing

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin supporter Kiyosaki issues major warning and plans to discuss it in upcoming podcast
Thu, 11/16/2023 - 10:08
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Big Economic Crisis Coming Over 'Fake USD' Printing
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Vocal Bitcoin advocate, entrepreneur and financial guru famous for his book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, has taken to the X social media app to talk about "fake USD" that the U.S. government keeps printing and which, he believes, may lead to a massive economic crash. He plans to discuss it on a new podcast this week.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki to share his warning on new podcast

Kiyosaki tweeted that he has been invited to a new podcast run by Daniella Cambone, a former employee of Kitco and Stansberry Research, who decided to leave these companies and start her own podcast.

Kiyosaki will be the guest on the first episode that will go on the air this Friday. He promised that on that podcast, he will talk about "how to thrive" and about "the lies the US is telling about the failing economy and printing fake money."

Fed buys gold but Bitcoin is better: Kiyosaki

In a tweet published earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki addressed the fact that central banks of various countries (he named the U.S. Federal Reserve as an example) have started to buy gold. The financial guru stated that this by no means suggests that fiat money is safe now. Central banks are buying gold, he claims, to save themselves from their own incompetence.

The safe haven assets that can protect ordinary investors from "central bankers" are gold, silver and Bitcoin. In the comment thread, some members of the crypto community also suggested that Litecoin and XRP could be good options when it comes to cryptocurrencies. However, Kiyosaki is not discussing altcoins, even Ethereum – he only speaks about Bitcoin in his tweets and urges his army of followers to buy it.

On Nov. 10, he issued a tweet, saying that he continues to buy more Bitcoin, silver and gold, since the U.S. government ("the leaders") are pushing average people into poverty. He also urged his followers to take care of themselves and, therefore, save the aforementioned assets, including BTC.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predicted to Reach $600,000 by Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood sees Bitcoin hitting $600,000

This week, the chief executive of Ark Invest, vocal Bitcoin supporter Cathie Wood, made a stunning Bitcoin price prediction, expecting the leading digital currency to soar as high as $600,000 per coin.

The renowned investor made that statement during her interview with Yahoo! Finance. Wood believes that BTC will eventually hit this predicted price since its power originates from its scarcity and the large interest financial institutions have developed in BTC recently.

Ark Invest was among the institutions that filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF this year with the SEC. Actually, Ark Invest was the first to do that, and the deadline for the decision on that has been extended by the regulator until next year. However, some experts believe that the SEC may issue an approval for a BTC spot ETF as early as this year or in early January. Currently, the regulator has around a dozen filings on its desk, including one from Ark Invest, BlackRock, VanEck, Grayscale and other institutions.

Once a Bitcoin spot ETF gets the green light, the Bitcoin price will go on a massive rally, the crypto community expects.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News #Cathie Wood
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Cardano (ADA) Price History Shows 153% Surge Might Be Lurking Around
2023/11/16 10:07
Cardano (ADA) Price History Shows 153% Surge Might Be Lurking Around
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Will Continue to Fly: Bullish Prediction by Arthur Hayes
2023/11/16 10:07
Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Will Continue to Fly: Bullish Prediction by Arthur Hayes
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image AI Protocol Render (RNDR) on Rampage With 38% Surge, See Why Bulls Are Active Again
2023/11/16 10:07
AI Protocol Render (RNDR) on Rampage With 38% Surge, See Why Bulls Are Active Again
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD