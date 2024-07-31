    Peter Schiff Slams Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Excitement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Schiff's criticism will not deter Bitcoin enthusiasts
    Wed, 31/07/2024 - 14:12
    Peter Schiff Slams Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Excitement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Renowned economist and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff has taken aim at Michael Saylor's recent excitement over the increasing adoption of Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset by corporations.

    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a well-known Bitcoin advocate and chairman of MicroStrategy, recently shared his excitement on X about the growing adoption of Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

    Related
    Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Sun, 07/28/2024 - 09:16
    Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction Stuns Crypto Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Call on Goldman Sachs Boss
    Extreme Surge in XRP Whales Spotted
    $70,000 Breakthrough Eludes Bitcoin, What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Escapes Downtrend, But Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Breakthrough?
    Ripple Betting Big on Brazil

    Quoting a remark made by Bitcoin investor Bill Miller in a recent CNBC interview, Saylor tweeted, "We now have additional companies coming out and saying we’re going to put Bitcoin on our balance sheet as a strategic treasury asset."

    However, not everyone shares Saylor's enthusiasm. Schiff, a vocal Bitcoin critic and gold advocate, quickly responded with his usual skepticism. In a pointed tweet, Schiff argued, "Bitcoin is neither strategic nor appropriate as a treasury asset. Companies shouldn’t flat out gamble with shareholder's funds. They should pay dividends and let shareholders gamble with their own money."

    Bitcoin enthusiasts undeterred

    However, Schiff's criticism should not deter Bitcoin enthusiasts, who often take Schiff's words with a pinch of salt. To put things in context, Michael Saylor began buying Bitcoin in 2020 as an inflation hedge and cash alternative. Saylor's company, MicroStrategy, is among the world's largest public Bitcoin holders. As of June 20, it has 226,331 BTC, purchased for around $8.33 billion at an average price of $36,798.

    Over the weekend, Schiff was taken aback when 87% of the over 11,000 Bitcoin holders who replied to his X poll claimed they would not sell any of their Bitcoin even if the price fell by more than 99% to $120. They said not only that they would not sell but that they would continue to buy even when prices fell.

    Related
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Wed, 07/17/2024 - 15:31
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Schiff unexpectedly revealed that "the main sell point for investors to buy Bitcoin is its great track record of past performance."

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $66,067, having reached all-time highs of nearly $74,000 in mid-March. 

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 1.3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Jul 31, 2024 - 14:06
    1.3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Jul 31, 2024 - 14:06
    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details
    Jul 31, 2024 - 14:06
    Shiba Eternity Game Goes Live in Closed Beta: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ethernity Launches the First Entertainment-Focused Layer 2 Chain on Optimism’s Superchain
    Venom Continues Global Expansion with Listing on Coins.ph
    DSCVR Launches Canvas: A Massive Leap for Web3 Social Embedded Apps
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Slams Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Excitement
    1.3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Cat of DOGE's Owner Skyrockets to $70 Million as Meme Coin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD