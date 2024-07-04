Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Names Next 'Critical' Bitcoin (BTC) Support

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Schiff believes this support level is critical for BTC
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 10:33
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Renowned gold and Bitcoin bear Peter Schiff stated that he believes the trend in Bitcoin may intensify while pointing out a critical support level that Bitcoin investors should make sure not to overlook. In case of a breakdown, his chart suggests that the digital gold may lose up to 60% of its value.

    Right now, the price of Bitcoin is slightly below the 200 EMA. This level has always been a reliable stopgap for a long-term trend, which makes it significant. Breaking below this mark could signal a more serious bearish trend and significant price drops. The bearish outlook has been reinforced by resistance at the 50 EMA, which is located at $63,634, and the 100 EMA, which is located at $63,315.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    While the overall trend remains weak, the RSI at 31 indicates that Bitcoin is approaching oversold territory, suggesting a possible short-term recovery. Peter Schiff's analysis of Bitcoin often leans heavily toward bearish extremes despite the fact that it is based on traditional market skepticism.

    If Bitcoin breaks its current support, a prediction of, say, 60% of the value could be considered alarmist. A 60% decline would suggest a drop to roughly $23,000, which might not be consistent with previous price patterns even though further drops are still possible. Despite those drops, Bitcoin has been exhibiting some resilience - but obviously not enough.

    As a result of adoption trends and optimistic investor sentiment, Bitcoin has previously recovered from similar drops. Despite recent drops, institutional interest in Bitcoin has not diminished. 

    Institutions continue to support Bitcoin by investing in and developing products linked to the cryptocurrency, indicating their confidence in its long-term potential. The market's sentiment is subject to sudden changes. Positive news can swiftly alter the narrative and drive up costs. Clearer regulations or enhanced technology are two examples of this.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

