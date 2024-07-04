Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement as BTC Plummets

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE co-founder has commented on the current Bitcoin 3% plunge below the $59,000 level
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 8:08
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement as BTC Plummets
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus known on the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who is a co-founder of the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, published a post that sums up his attitude to Bitcoin now as it plummeted well below the $60,000 level once again yesterday.

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto is well known for his dark ironic and playful statements on crypto investing and the cryptocurrency market in general. Today, he shared his take on what is happening to the world’s largest crypto Bitcoin.

    Billy Markus sums up Bitcoin plunge

    The Dogecoin co-founder reacted to the massive Bitcoin fall, expressing a high degree of perhaps disappointment: “Bitcoin dammit.”

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated as BTC Price Plunges
    Meme Coin Index with SHIB, DOGE, WIF, PEPE, and BONK Launched by Major Exchange
    Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $63,000, Are We Going Below $60,000? XRP Could Not Break $0.48, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Lowest Volatility Since 2024
    "Wholly Irrelevant": SEC Hits Back at Ripple

    Overall, since Monday, Bitcoin has lost slightly more than 8% as it crashed from $63,630 to the $58,500 zone where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

    A recent report published by the popular on-chain data aggregator Santiment pointed out that Bitcoin has plunged to a two-month low today. A lot of traders, it said, began to buy the dip when the leading cryptocurrency was approaching the $60,000 level with a large number of long positions being liquidated aggressively as of late. The same is happening with Ethereum and Solana, according to Santiment.

    Related
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 08:42
    Vitalik Buterin Admires Elon Musk's X Initiative, Here’s Musk’s Reaction
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    "Throwing money directly into raging fire"

    Previous comments made on crypto trading and investing by Billy Markus, however, hint that the above-mentioned tweet of his was nothing but post of dark irony about what is happening to BTC now. Previously, he many times tweeted that he does not believe in anyone’s ability to know for sure how the crypto market functions and what drives crypto prices, mainly Bitcoin’s, up or down.

    Recently, the DOGE creator even suggested thinking that one is throwing money “directly into a raging fire” when one is investing in digital assets – this way, Markus tweeted, it would be easy to live through the ups and downs faced by the cryptocurrency market.

    According to Markus’s tweets, he owns a bit of Bitcoin (approximately 0.006 BTC) and recently when a dispute arose on X as to which is better having one Dogecoin or one whole Bitcoin, Shibatoshi Nakamoto weighed in, saying something, perhaps unexpected by the DOGE community, that he would prefer to have one BTC rather than one DOGE.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Charles Hoskinson Delivers Crucial Cryptocurrency Reminder
    Jul 4, 2024 - 8:21
    Charles Hoskinson Delivers Crucial Cryptocurrency Reminder
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated as BTC Price Plunges
    Jul 4, 2024 - 8:02
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated as BTC Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Meme Coin Index with SHIB, DOGE, WIF, PEPE, and BONK Launched by Major Exchange
    Jul 4, 2024 - 8:02
    Meme Coin Index with SHIB, DOGE, WIF, PEPE, and BONK Launched by Major Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pandiana: The Most Awaited Solana Meme Coin Set To Launch Token Presale On Thursday
    E Money Network launches $2 MILLION RWA Grant Program to spearhead RWA ecosystem
    Bybit Web3 Expands it Ecosystem with Integration of SUI, ZKLink, and Scroll
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Charles Hoskinson Delivers Crucial Cryptocurrency Reminder
    Dogecoin Founder Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement as BTC Plummets
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated as BTC Price Plunges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD