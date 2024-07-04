Dogecoin Founder Makes Crucial Bitcoin Statement as BTC Plummets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus known on the X social media platform (formerly popular as Twitter) as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who is a co-founder of the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, published a post that sums up his attitude to Bitcoin now as it plummeted well below the $60,000 level once again yesterday.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto is well known for his dark ironic and playful statements on crypto investing and the cryptocurrency market in general. Today, he shared his take on what is happening to the world’s largest crypto Bitcoin.

Billy Markus sums up Bitcoin plunge

The Dogecoin co-founder reacted to the massive Bitcoin fall, expressing a high degree of perhaps disappointment: “Bitcoin dammit.”

Overall, since Monday, Bitcoin has lost slightly more than 8% as it crashed from $63,630 to the $58,500 zone where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

A recent report published by the popular on-chain data aggregator Santiment pointed out that Bitcoin has plunged to a two-month low today. A lot of traders, it said, began to buy the dip when the leading cryptocurrency was approaching the $60,000 level with a large number of long positions being liquidated aggressively as of late. The same is happening with Ethereum and Solana, according to Santiment.

"Throwing money directly into raging fire"

Previous comments made on crypto trading and investing by Billy Markus, however, hint that the above-mentioned tweet of his was nothing but post of dark irony about what is happening to BTC now. Previously, he many times tweeted that he does not believe in anyone’s ability to know for sure how the crypto market functions and what drives crypto prices, mainly Bitcoin’s, up or down.

Recently, the DOGE creator even suggested thinking that one is throwing money “directly into a raging fire” when one is investing in digital assets – this way, Markus tweeted, it would be easy to live through the ups and downs faced by the cryptocurrency market.

According to Markus’s tweets, he owns a bit of Bitcoin (approximately 0.006 BTC) and recently when a dispute arose on X as to which is better having one Dogecoin or one whole Bitcoin, Shibatoshi Nakamoto weighed in, saying something, perhaps unexpected by the DOGE community, that he would prefer to have one BTC rather than one DOGE.