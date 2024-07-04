Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated as BTC Price Plunges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to recent data provided by Whale Alert, a dormant Bitcoin address containing roughly $2.6 million worth of Bitcoin got activated after more than a decade.

This is the second decade-old Bitcoin address that has sprung back to life during this month. On July 2, Whale Alert detected the first activation of a Bitcoin address containing $2.1 million worth of BTC in 13 years.

Last month, a Bitcoin miner wallet woke up after 14 years of hibernation to send $3 million worth of BTC to the Binance exchange. These coins were a block reward dating back to July 2010 when the original cryptocurrency could still be mined with an ordinary personal computer.

Diamond or not-so-diamond hands?

The latest activation of an ancient whale address coincided with Bitcoin's plunge below the $60,000 level. According to CoinGecko data, the leading cryptocurrency recently reached an intraday low of $58,128.

According to analytics platform Lookonchain, a whale recently deposited a whopping $106 million worth of Bitcoin to the Binance exchange at a loss. This came after the whale took a $20 million loss last month.

While some expect a wave of panic-selling after Bitcoin failed to hold the $60,000 support level, Ki Young Ju, CEO at CryptoQuant, is convinced that this cycle is different due to the fact that spot ETFs now account for more than a quarter of total spot trading volumes. "New money this time is more mature than ever, and I believe there's still much more mature money to come," he stated in a post on his X social media profile.