Peter Brandt Shares BTC Price Chart That Rarely Misses, SHIB Breaks New Record, Elon Musk's Post Raises Questions from XRP and SHIB Armies: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!
Legendary trader Peter Brandt shares Bitcoin (BTC) price chart that rarely misses
Peter Brandt, legendary trader and chartist, has recently taken to X platform to share the Bitcoin chart he trusts the most: the weekly Renko graph. The reason behind Brandt's confidence in the Renko chart is its exceptional accuracy. The trader stated that by his count, the method has only shown five incorrect signals in the past five years. One of the Renko chart's last signals that suggested a buying opportunity at $22,000 proved to be true, as Bitcoin is currently trading at around $34,000. However, as accurate as this chart may be, one needs to exercise caution and always keep in mind the unpredictable nature of financial markets.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) breaks new record with price soaring to new heights
The market's recent positive run has benefited the Shiba Inu meme crypto, as its price surged to a two-month high. SHIB started its way up on Oct. 19 and reached a high of $0.000082 in Thursday's trading, spending seven of the last eight days in the green. At the time of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00000781, up 1.61% over the past 24 hours. IntoTheBlock's data shows that due to the positive price action of the token, Shiba Inu's profitability has increased. Additionally, the aforementioned analytics platform reported that Shiba Inu total addresses have reached a new high, with their number now standing at 3.63 million.
Elon Musk's tweet raises questions from XRP and SHIB armies
Centibillionaire Elon Musk, who currently owns X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) recently quoted a post by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) that shows step-by-step guidance on how to conduct video and voice calls on the X app. "Early version of video & audio calling on 𝕏," Musk commented. As it usually happens, the tech tycoon's post attracted plenty of attention from many X users, including members of the XRP and SHIB armies. Lucie, the official member of the Shiba Inu team, posted a GIF with a SHIB dog using a banana as a telephone and saying: "Bring ring ring ring ring."@XRPcryptowolf, a major XRP-themed account, asked Musk: "When is X accepting XRP payments?"