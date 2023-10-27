Peter Brandt Shares BTC Price Chart That Rarely Misses, SHIB Breaks New Record, Elon Musk's Post Raises Questions from XRP and SHIB Armies: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Advertisement

Legendary trader Peter Brandt shares Bitcoin (BTC) price chart that rarely misses

Peter Brandt, legendary trader and chartist, has recently taken to X platform to share the Bitcoin chart he trusts the most : the weekly Renko graph. The reason behind Brandt's confidence in the Renko chart is its exceptional accuracy. The trader stated that by his count, the method has only shown five incorrect signals in the past five years. One of the Renko chart's last signals that suggested a buying opportunity at $22,000 proved to be true, as Bitcoin is currently trading at around $34,000. However, as accurate as this chart may be, one needs to exercise caution and always keep in mind the unpredictable nature of financial markets.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) breaks new record with price soaring to new heights

The market's recent positive run has benefited the Shiba Inu meme crypto, as its price surged to a two-month high. SHIB started its way up on Oct. 19 and reached a high of $0.000082 in Thursday's trading, spending seven of the last eight days in the green. At the time of writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00000781, up 1.61% over the past 24 hours. IntoTheBlock's data shows that due to the positive price action of the token, Shiba Inu's profitability has increased. Additionally, the aforementioned analytics platform reported that Shiba Inu total addresses have reached a new high, with their number now standing at 3.63 million.

Advertisement

Elon Musk's tweet raises questions from XRP and SHIB armies