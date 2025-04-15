Second Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Just Appeared: Details

A second monument honoring Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has surfaced — this time in the coastal crypto-hub of El Zonte, El Salvador. Nearly 6,000 miles from its twin in Lugano, Switzerland, the new statue marks another symbolic checkpoint on Bitcoin’s geopolitical journey.

Identical in design to the monument that went up in Lugano previously, the El Zonte statue appeared in April 2025. A distance of 9,625 kilometers separates the two cities, but the message appears unified: a global acknowledgment of Bitcoin’s cultural gravity.

El Zonte, often dubbed “Bitcoin Beach,” has long been ground zero for El Salvador’s crypto experiment. The government’s full-scale Bitcoin adoption in 2021 placed this small town on the map, and now the Nakamoto statue cements it further as a key landmark in the Bitcoin narrative.

While statues do not move markets, they do move sentiment — and this one is sparking speculation across crypto circles. Some see it as another signal that El Salvador is not backing down from its bold BTC stance, with the country’s total Bitcoin holdings currently sitting at 6,147.18 BTC, according to publicly available data, which is equivalent to around $523.5 million.

Market watchers will remember July 2022, when President Nayib Bukele announced the government had picked up 80 BTC at $19,000 apiece during a deep bear market. At the time, the market was reeling from the 2021 highs, and the buy was seen as either brave or reckless, depending on who you asked.