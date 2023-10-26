Elon Musk's Tweet Raises Questions from XRP and SHIB Armies

Innovative tech billionaire Elon Musk’s recent tweet has caught the attention of XRP and SHIB users as they supported his new upcoming X app update

Tech tycoon Elon Musk, owner of the popular social media platform X (formerly referred to as Twitter) has shown the community “Early version of video & audio calling on 𝕏”. Doing this, he quoted a tweet of user calling himself “Dogecoin designer”, who posted the step-by-step guidance of how to conduct audia and video calls on the X app.

His tweet says: “To enable video and voice calls on 𝕏: Go to Settings > Privacy & Safety > Direct Messages > Enable Audio & Video Calling.”

Multiple X accounts responded to that tweet of Musk and among them were several major SHIB and XRP-themed accounts.

The official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team, who calls herself Lucie, posted an animated GIF featuring a SHIB dog using a banana as a telephone and saying: “Bring ring ring ring ring”.

When is X accepting XRP payments? 👀 — XRPcryptowolf (@XRPcryptowolf) October 25, 2023

Major XRP-themed account @XRPcryptowolf asked a question that he has been trying to get Musk to answer recently: “When is X accepting XRP payments?” This X user has many times likened the logo of the X app to that of XRP, thus justifying the potential (albeit unrealistic, it seems, since Musk prefers Dogecoin) prospect of X adopting this cryptocurrency for internal payment.

Overall, the community expressed enthusiasm regarding the novelties that Musk plans to introduce on the X app soon, thus expanding its utility and making a step closer to the ultimate “Everything app”, which he wants to turn X into in the near future.