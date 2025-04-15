Advertisement
    Ripple Adds RLUSD to Payment Options as Volume Dips 37.55%

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 23:32
    Ripple has added RLSD to its payment option, yet the stablecoin’s volume slump persists
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple, the blockchain firm based in San Francisco has announced via an X post, the integration of the RLUSD stablecoin into its payment option.

    This move follows Ripple’s efforts to provide businesses around the globe with fast, convenient, and low-cost ways to transfer their digital funds, while boosting the evolution of digital payments across multiple nations.

    Following the debut of RLUSD into Ripple’s payment services, the company promises to offer businesses a payment option that complies with institutional standards while also guaranteeing transparency and trust.

    Basically, the move will help provide businesses with a stable and scalable digital asset payment option that will allow them to counter the complications related with international transactions.

    Although it is not yet certain if RLUSD will become efficient in stabilizing Ripple’s payment flows, it has fuelled the hopes of investors on the potential performance of the network and its native token, XRP. 

    RLUSD notes massive volume dip

    Although Ripple has made this major development to facilitate real-time payments for cross-border transactions, the move also seeks to expand the utilities of the RLUSD stablecoin, thereby fuelling a surge in its trading activity.

    However, RLUSD has trailed in a contrasting direction as the stablecoin’s trading volume has remained in the red for several days.

    Data provided by CoinMarketCap shows that the trading volume of RLUSD has declined 37.55% over the last day, sitting at around $22.51 million as of press time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    This slump in RLUSD’s trading volume comes as a surprise as the stablecoin has seen a massive surge in trading volume during its initial emergence. Earlier this month, U.Today reported RLUSD surging by over 87% in one day.

    RLUSD had earlier gained significant traction following its multiple use cases, including use as collateral in both crypto and TradFi trading markets.

    Nonetheless, the RLUSD stablecoin has seen its market capitalization increase slightly by 0.04%, suggesting that users are not actively trading the asset as it is still in its early adoption phase. 

    Following this market performance, there are speculations that Ripple users may be acquiring RLUSD for long-term holding as they prepare for future usage.
     

    #RLUSD #Ripple News
