Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 5:12
    Launch of futures-based XRP ETF expected to happen by end of April
    Advertisement
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In its updated filing, ProShares, a prominent issuer of exchange-traded funds, has revealed that it has chosen April 30 as the target date for the launch of its futures-based XRP ETF. 

    This is a strong indicator that the product is ready for launch, but there is no guarantee that it will start trading by that specific date. 

    ProShares originally filed its prospectus for the product in January. The proposed ETF is based on XRP futures contracts and swap agreements, meaning that it will not invest in the token directly. 

    HOT Stories
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed
    US Dollar Index (DXY) Crashes, Bitcoin Thrives, Solana (SOL) Undergoes Major Test, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Critical Support
    Microsoft Issues Major Crypto Warning

    The futures-based ETF is a major stepping stone toward the eventual launch of a spot-based XRP ETF. 

    Advertisement

    ETF trailblazer 

    ProShares, of course, made waves back in 2021 with its debut of the very first futures-based Bitcoin ETF (BITO). The launch of the ETF was a tremendous success, but it was rather front-loaded. As reported by U.Today, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital has criticized the previous SEC administration for failing to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF right away. It took more than two years for such a product to finally launch in early 2024, to great fanfare. 

    "Sooner rather than later" 

    When it comes to XRP, the gap between a futures-based ETF and a spot-based one is expected to be much smaller. Polymarket bettors still see the approval of a spot-based XRP ETF happening as soon as this year. There are more than a dozen pending filings, including the one from Franklin Tempeton. 

    Related
    XRP Eyes Potential Rally In April If History Repeats Itself
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 20:00
    XRP Eyes Potential Rally In April If History Repeats Itself
    Caroline AmosunCaroline Amosun

    "I simply don’t see this SEC not approving spot XRP ETF. And sooner, rather than later," analyst Nate Geraci said on social media. 

    According to Kaiko, XRP has now raced ahead of Solana in the spot ETF race due to its growing market depth and the successful debut of Teucrium's leveraged XRP ETF.  

    #XRP News #XRP ETF #ETF #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 6:15
    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 16, 2025 - 0:01
    US Dollar Index (DXY) Crashes, Bitcoin Thrives, Solana (SOL) Undergoes Major Test, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Critical Support
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Sell All Your Bitcoin': Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Reveals 'Best Trade You Can Make'
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed
    US Dollar Index (DXY) Crashes, Bitcoin Thrives, Solana (SOL) Undergoes Major Test, Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Critical Support
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD