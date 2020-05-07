Peter Brandt Says He's 'Super Bullish' on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Calls XRP 'Dead End'

In his new tweet, commodity trader Peter Brandt makes it clear that he is still bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.



He calls these coins “the real deal” as opposed to XRP, which he actually considered to be a manipulated market.

Riling up the XRP Army

Brandt never minces words when it comes to XRP. He even went as far as calling the number three cryptocurrency a “scam.” The unapologetic chartist also said that XRP was supposed to be given out for free.



As reported by U.Today, Brandt recently predicted that the price of the token would drop to 1100 sats if its “bag holders” decided to pull the plug.



His Twitter thread was instantly swarmed with members of the XRP Army who took the trader to task over his ugly-looking price chart.





Warming up to Ethereum

Despite his sobering predictions about Bitcoin potentially crashing to zero, Brandt has never denied that he believes in its story. Last year, he described the coin’s “moon shot” to $100,000 in 2020.



However, his embracement of Ethereum might have caught some of his followers by surprise since he dismissed altcoins as “pretenders” back in December.

