XRP Called 'Scam' by Peter Brandt. Here's What He Thinks About This Cryptocurrency

Tue, 04/28/2020
Alex Dovbnya
This token is being bought by those who realized that XRP is a scam, says legendary chartist Peter Brandt
Trading vet Peter Brandt refuses to give XRP a break. He has just called the token an outright scam that was apparently losing buyers to Chainlink (LINK).

Is LINK the new XRP?

Make no mistake -- Brandt is by no means a LINK marine. When tagged on Twitter with a bullish chart that shows a series of higher highs and higher lows, the prominent trader dismissed it as “a big nothing.”

Brandt mentioned that Chainlink was simply bought by those who were disillusioned by XRP. 

The former skyrocketed by more than 1090 percent in Q2 2019. While these gains pale in comparison to XRP’s massive bull run in 2017, LINK buyers proved that one could still make it big in crypto long after the speculative bubble popped.      

Brandt parries the attacks of crypto trolls

Brandt hasn’t been particularly kind to XRP, which apparently put him at odds with its community. He recently tweeted that the token should be given out for free after recommending his followers to buy it when the price drops to a virtual zero.

Due to a slew of indignant replies in his Twitter threads, the chartist scolded the XRP Army for its “lack of civility.”

However, it appears that Brandt is not willing to put up with immature cryptocurrency enthusiasts for any longer. On Apr. 27, he tweeted that he would stop tweeting about Bitcoin (BTC) due to disrespectful crypto trolls. 

