Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Strange Network Behavior? Ripple CTO Puzzled at This Finding

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 16/08/2025 - 13:13
    Ripple CTO reveals strange findings from XRP innovation
    Advertisement
    XRP Strange Network Behavior? Ripple CTO Puzzled at This Finding
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Weeks back, Ripple CTO David Schwartz revealed his intentions of setting up a hub dedicated to UNL validators, other hubs and servers running XRPL applications. This, as a single server, would operate as a production service aiming for maximum uptime and reliability.

    Advertisement

    The server would rely on a single hub, with Schwartz revealing his plans to gather data from it to understand network behavior and performance, and no disruptive testing would be done unless there were very unusual circumstances justifying it.

    In a recent feedback, the Ripple CTO stated that he had received his first bit of weird data from the hub. According to Schwartz, while tracking peer round-trip latency at application level, there was a weird spike that started at 1:59 a.m. PDT, which showed significantly worse performance for about 15 minutes.

    HOT Stories
    ‘Satoshi Fire’ Message Issued by Saylor In Fresh Tweet
    Shiba Inu Developer Reveals How Chainlink Burns SHIB: Details
    +388% Shiba Inu: 102,261,199 Tokens Disappear
    XRP: Last Chance to Avoid Fiasco, 300% Ethereum (ETH) Volume Skyrockets, Bitcoin (BTC) Can Lose $100,000 Now

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/02/2025 - 10:05
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Most Useful for XRP Ledger
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    What was puzzling to the Ripple CTO is that it was unknown if the issue was caused by the hub, as a roughly constant latency increase would be expected for all connections. "Maybe it was an issue with the hub's network connectivity?" Schwartz asked.

    Strange network behavior?

    Three peer connections (out of 343) dropped at the time of the incident. Traffic dropped very slightly, likely as a result of peer disconnections, but no other anomalies were visible.

    Providing further context, the Ripple CTO stated: "I only have one day of good instrumentation, so I don't know if this is a fluke, an event that will repeat every day at the same time, or something that will happen randomly."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 06/25/2025 - 13:56
    70% XRP Network Drop: What Happened With Rally?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Schwartz states likely reasons for the abnormal behavior, flagging a hiccup in network bandwidth as the most likely explanation. "Network congestion is my leading theory," he said.

    Going forward, Schwartz stated he was working on radically improving the instrumentation of the hub to know a lot more if it happens again and also add Alloy/Grafana monitoring.

    In a positive XRP Ledger development, amendments fixAMMv1_3, fixEnforceNFTokenTrustlineV2 and fixPayChanCancelAfter have gained majority and have started their 14-day countdown timer. If these amendments retain support through the countdown period, they might be activated Aug. 29, 2025.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 16, 2025 - 13:05
    Bitcoin Volume Down 28% as Altcoin Rally Ainticipation Builds
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Aug 16, 2025 - 12:57
    ‘Satoshi Fire’ Message Issued by Saylor In Fresh Tweet
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Strange Network Behavior? Ripple CTO Puzzled at This Finding
    Bitcoin Volume Down 28% as Altcoin Rally Ainticipation Builds
    ‘Satoshi Fire’ Message Issued by Saylor In Fresh Tweet
    Show all