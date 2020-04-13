U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Peter Brandt Has Hilarious Response to This XRP Scam

Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
News
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 17:10
Alex Dovbnya
Yes, XRP should be actually given out for free, according to legendary chartist Peter Brandt
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

Trading guru Peter Brandt, who's known as one of the harshest XRP critics on crypto Twitter, recently opined that the token should be given out for free. 

It was his response to one of the giveaway scams that appear to be omnipresent on crypto Twitter. 

Related
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Do Moon Shot Due to Money Printing? Peter Brandt Shares His Take

Brandt is not getting tired of slamming XRP   

Back in March, Brandt gave tongue-in-cheek advice to an XRP investor, recommending to buy the cryptocurrency at $0.008. In order to reach this target, it would need to drop 95 more from its current level of $0.18.

Recently, Brandt also reneged on his promise not to post any XRP price chart, and predicted that it would continue to collapse 'while space below.'

Because of Brandt's undisguised contempt for XRP, he has been at odds with the coin's large and aggressive community. The chartist even compared the XRP Army to gold bugs when it comes to their brazen attitude.   

Related
You Can Lose All Your XRP Tokens If You Fall for This Ripple Scam

Social media is teeming with Ripple scams

Twitter is rife with Ripple-relates scams, but they extend far beyond its borders. Fraudsters also used a legitimately-looking YouTube video for promoting an airdrop scam with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. 

Once again, Garlinghouse had to warn investors that Ripple never promotes giveaways.       

Phishing scams are also thriving. As reported by U.Today, a woman infected with the novel COVID-19 lost all of her XRP savings after downloading a fake Google Chrome extension for her Ledger wallet. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
What Sell-Off? Amazon (AMZN) Stock Is Nearing Its All-Time High
Chinese Government to Speed Up Blockchain Adoption with New Huawei Partnership
Bitcoin (BTC) Active Supply Hits New ATH in 3 Months
Sign up for crypto digest
By pressing the “Subscribe button” you agree with ourPrivacy Policy