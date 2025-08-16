Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Developer Reveals How Chainlink Burns SHIB: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 16/08/2025 - 12:13
    410,752,194,452,269 SHIB slashed off Shiba Inu supply through burns
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Token burning remains a source of interest in the Shiba Inu community. Shiba Inu had a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens at its inception; however, through burning, a total of 410,752,194,452,269 SHIB has been slashed off the dog coin's total supply, leaving 589,247,805,547,730 SHIB.

    Shiba Inu burns continue with 3,772,366 SHIB tokens sent to dead addresses in the last 24 hours, marking a 1,548% surge in daily burn rate.

    In this context, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya's tweet got noticed in the SHIB community.

    In a tweet, Dhairya gave a hint on how Shiba Inu's integration on Chainlink burns SHIB tokens. The SHIB developer was reacting to speculation of Shiba Inu launching on other platforms, such as Base and Solana, stating that "Shib is, and always will be Ethereum native. That will never change."

    Dhairya stated that for anyone who wants to build SHIB on BASE, SOL, or any other platform, the path has been provided through the official Chainlink CCIP version of SHIB, which can be utilized for such purposes.

    In May this year, Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) went live on the Solana mainnet, activating the CCIP's v1.6 upgrade, allowing projects, including Shiba Inu, to expand their existing CCIP-enabled tokens into the Solana ecosystem.

    Chainlink integration burns Shiba Inu

    According to SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya, the Chainlink CCIP version is designed to burn SHIB on Ethereum with every move. It is developed and audited in collaboration with the Chainlink team and designed to burn all four of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT).

    As part of its collaboration with Chainlink, Shiba Inu adopted the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, boosting its interoperability.

    Dhairya encourages builders to give back to SHIB, saying: "If you’re truly building with Shib, contribute back to the ecosystem."

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Chainlink #Token Burn
