Shiba Inu Developer Reveals How Chainlink Burns SHIB: Details

Token burning remains a source of interest in the Shiba Inu community. Shiba Inu had a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens at its inception; however, through burning, a total of 410,752,194,452,269 SHIB has been slashed off the dog coin's total supply, leaving 589,247,805,547,730 SHIB.



Shiba Inu burns continue with 3,772,366 SHIB tokens sent to dead addresses in the last 24 hours, marking a 1,548% surge in daily burn rate.

In this context, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya's tweet got noticed in the SHIB community.

In a tweet, Dhairya gave a hint on how Shiba Inu's integration on Chainlink burns SHIB tokens. The SHIB developer was reacting to speculation of Shiba Inu launching on other platforms, such as Base and Solana, stating that "Shib is, and always will be Ethereum native. That will never change."

Shib is — and always will be — Ethereum native. That will never change.



But to anyone who wants to build Shib on BASE, SOL, or XX — we've already given you the path. Use the official Chainlink CCIP version of Shib that we've poured our time, resources, and heart into. It's… August 16, 2025

Dhairya stated that for anyone who wants to build SHIB on BASE, SOL, or any other platform, the path has been provided through the official Chainlink CCIP version of SHIB, which can be utilized for such purposes.

In May this year, Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) went live on the Solana mainnet, activating the CCIP's v1.6 upgrade, allowing projects, including Shiba Inu, to expand their existing CCIP-enabled tokens into the Solana ecosystem.

Chainlink integration burns Shiba Inu

According to SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya, the Chainlink CCIP version is designed to burn SHIB on Ethereum with every move. It is developed and audited in collaboration with the Chainlink team and designed to burn all four of the Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT).

As part of its collaboration with Chainlink, Shiba Inu adopted the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, boosting its interoperability.

Dhairya encourages builders to give back to SHIB, saying: "If you’re truly building with Shib, contribute back to the ecosystem."