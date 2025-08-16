Advertisement
    'Satoshi Fire' Message Issued by Saylor in Fresh Tweet

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 16/08/2025 - 12:57
    Michael Saylor has stunned Bitcoin community with fresh Satoshi message
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Vocal Bitcoin evangelist and the executive chairman of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, Michael Saylor, has taken to his X account to deliver a new BTC message to the global cryptocurrency community.

    Saylor chose the mysterious creator of Bitcoin as the subject of his daily post to praise him (them) for igniting the fire of BTC in cyberspace. This tweet came out just a few days after Bitcoin reached a new historic price peak.

    Saylor's "Satoshi fire" message to community

    In his tweet, Saylor mentioned Satoshi Nakamoto, underscoring his role in bringing the fire of the digital revolution. The AI-made image shows Saylor as an ancient man dressed in an animal hide (but with muscles on his hands clearly shaped in a gym with weights) and sitting by a burning fire.

    The message goes like this: “Satoshi started a fire in cyberspace.” Here is a reference to Prometheus from an ancient Greek legend, who stole fire, gave it to people and was punished by gods for that.

    This week, Saylor completed the transformation of his company, MicroStrategy, which made a living by making business intelligence software, into the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy by changing the legal name from MicroStrategy Incorporated to Strategy Inc. The company currently holds 628,946 Bitcoins worth $74,072,731,468.

    $2.82 billion Bitcoin OG whale awakens

    The analytics account on the X social media platform Lookonchain has spread the word about a Bitcoin OG whale coming back from a five-year hibernation.

    This wallet holds a crazy 23,969 Bitcoins valued at almost $3 billion in fiat. Today, this whale transferred 3,000 BTC (the equivalent of $353.16 million) to a brand new wallet, according to the aforementioned source.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $117,730. Since Thursday, BTC has lost 5.42%, falling from the all-time high reached above the $124,000 level. The fall was likely impacted by the recent geopolitical event in Alaska and its results.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News
