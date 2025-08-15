$500K After Major Crash? Veteran Trader Makes Startling Bitcoin Prediction

Advertisement

Peter Brandt, one of the most famous cryptocurrency traders, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially soar to the pie-in-the-sky $500,000 level.

However, before this happens, Bitcoin might plunge to as low as $60,000, Brandt predicts by November 2026.

Has Bitcoin peaked?

Brandt believes that there is roughly a 30% chance that Bitcoin has already reached the peak of the current cycle.

"Dear readers, I am a Bayesian and must always consider binary narratives even if they oppose my personal viewpoints and hodlings. This is how I have survived five decades of commodity trading," Brandt explained.

On Thursday, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap surged to a new all-time high of $124,517 on the Bitstamp exchange. However, the bulls were then caught off guard by a significant sell-off, which was fueled by July's underwhelming wholesale inflation report.

Bitcoin extended its plunge on Friday, dropping to an intraday low of $116,909 at 20:000 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

More bullish predictions

As reported by U.Today , Placeholder's Chris Burniske previously predicted that the largest cryptocurrency could reach a cycle peak of roughly $143,000.

Meanwhile, multinational bank Standard Chartered previously predicted that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $200,000 by the end of this year.

As of now, Bitcoin has a 40% chance of hitting $150,000 this year, according to Polymarket bettors .

Legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper previously forecasted that Bitcoin would finally be able to breach the $250,000 level this year.