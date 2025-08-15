Advertisement
    $500K After Major Crash? Veteran Trader Makes Startling Bitcoin Prediction

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 15/08/2025 - 20:26
    Peter Brandt sees Bitcoin eventually reaching $500,000, but holders will first have to handle a devastating bear market
    Peter Brandt, one of the most famous cryptocurrency traders, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially soar to the pie-in-the-sky $500,000 level. 

    However, before this happens, Bitcoin might plunge to as low as $60,000, Brandt predicts by November 2026. 

    Has Bitcoin peaked? 

    Brandt believes that there is roughly a 30% chance that Bitcoin has already reached the peak of the current cycle. 

    "Dear readers, I am a Bayesian and must always consider binary narratives even if they oppose my personal viewpoints and hodlings. This is how I have survived five decades of commodity trading," Brandt explained. 

    Bitcoin extended its plunge on Friday, dropping to an intraday low of $116,909 at 20:000 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    More bullish predictions 

    As reported by U.Today, Placeholder's Chris Burniske previously predicted that the largest cryptocurrency could reach a cycle peak of roughly $143,000. 

    Meanwhile, multinational bank Standard Chartered previously predicted that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $200,000 by the end of this year. 

    As of now, Bitcoin has a 40% chance of hitting $150,000 this year, according to Polymarket bettors

    Legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper previously forecasted that Bitcoin would finally be able to breach the $250,000 level this year. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
