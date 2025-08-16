Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction for August 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a market correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

XLM/USD

The rate of Stellar (XLM) has gone down by 1.19% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of XLM has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.4235. If a bounce back does not happen, the fall may continue to the $0.42 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of XLM is within yesterday's candle. The volume remains low, which means neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative.

All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.42-$0.44 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The price of XLM is far from the key levels, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' strength. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, increased volatility is unlikely to happen over the next days.

XLM is trading at $0.4266 at press time.