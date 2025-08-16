+388% Shiba Inu: 102,261,199 Tokens Disappear

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data provided by the public wallet tracker Shibburn shows that the Shiba Inu burn rate has increased by more than 388% after a massive amount of meme coins was burned recently.

However, while the weekly burns have soared, the daily burn rate dropped into the red.

SHIB burns rise by 388%

According to the aforementioned on-chain data source, over the past week, the SHIB community has managed to dispose of 102,261,199 SHIB in total by locking them in unspendable wallets and thus pushing the weekly burn rate 388.73% up.

The largest transfer to a dead-end wallet took place three days ago, removing 85,795,990 SHIB from the circulating supply.

As for the daily burns, over the past 24 hours, this metric has gone down by 58.88%, with 3,772,366 SHIB incinerated in virtual furnaces.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001303 (1hr 0.50% ▲ | 24hr 0.11% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,673,931,928 (0.05% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,247,805,617,150



TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 3,772,366 (-58.88% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 102,261,199 (388.73% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 16, 2025

3 trillion SHIB leaves Coinbase Institutional

Prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted a mammoth amount of SHIB leaving the institutional branch of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., Coinbase Institutional.

A total of 3,000,000,000,000 SHIB were transferred from a wallet belonging to that platform to an unknown blockchain address. This was the equivalent of $38,244,000 in fiat. In the comments, a heated discussion started as to the nature of this transaction.

🚨 🚨 3,000,000,000,000 #SHIB (38,244,000 USD) transferred from Coinbase Institutional to unknown wallethttps://t.co/fAwY87kdIY — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 15, 2025

Some X users believe that this could indicate either a strategic accumulation of meme coins by an institutional investor or it could be Coinbase Institutional reshuffling its own SHIB supplies, moving them between its own wallets.