Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Has Not Hit ATH in 3 Years on This Condition

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Legendary trader Peter Brandt's Bitcoin ATH metric is different, here's how
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 10:14
    Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Has Not Hit ATH in 3 Years on This Condition
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt has shocked the community on his latest take regarding Bitcoin’s all-time high (ATH) price record. Taking to his official X account, the legendary trader revealed that the Bitcoin price has not achieved any ATH over the past three years.

    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt yardstick

    The statement is at first counterintuitive to a layman because Bitcoin achieved its highest price level worth $73,750.07 on March 14. According to Peter Brandt, the Bitcoin price, adjusted for inflation, has not reached a new high in three years.

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Alert: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Hints at Major BTC Move Ahead

    Per this metric, Peter Brandt posited that despite the approved spot Bitcoin ETF and the recently recorded BTC halving event, the coin's price remains low considering U.S. consumer purchasing power. Per the chart he shared to demonstrate the BTC adjusted price in relation to consumers' buying power, the coin last hit a high price in the second half of 2021.

    Riding on this, the legendary trader said he and the best traders he has met in over 50 years of trading would like to know what Bitcoin bears think about the enormous potential that the cryptocurrency wields.

    Bitcoin price forecasts

    As one of the most vocal traders on the market, Peter Brandt has always been forthright about his confidence in Bitcoin as an asset class. This stance, however, notably contrasts with his take on Ethereum (ETH).

    Besides Brandt, many other market investors and analysts have issued a very high price target for Bitcoin. This is in hopes that spot Bitcoin ETF will trigger more demand in the future, a trend that the reduced supply from the halving will complement.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Recognizes Bitcoin's Dominance Over Gold

    One such massive forecast came from "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki. The financial expert predicted that the price of Bitcoin would soar well past $100,000 by the end of this year.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?
    2024/04/24 10:10
    Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    2024/04/24 10:10
    Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    2024/04/24 10:10
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Has Not Hit ATH in 3 Years on This Condition
    Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?
    Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD