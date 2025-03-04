DOGE Price Prediction for March 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative at the moment, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 12% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1878. However, if the bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.1850 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far.

If the correction continues to the nearest support level, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further decline to the $0.16 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the $0.1750 level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, we might witness a test of the $0.15 range soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1896 at press time.