    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 14:15
    When can traders expect rise of DOGE?
    Buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative at the moment, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by 12% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.1878. However, if the bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, traders may witness a test of the $0.1850 area shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. 

    If the correction continues to the nearest support level, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further decline to the $0.16 mark.

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the $0.1750 level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, we might witness a test of the $0.15 range soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1896 at press time.

