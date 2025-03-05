Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 8.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the resistance of $90,623. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $89,000 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has continued rising after yesterday's closure. However, BTC has not accumulated enough energy for a bullish trend reversal.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $88,000-$94,000 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is far from main levels. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $89,841 at press time.