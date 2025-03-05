Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 14:02
    How long is bounce off from Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 8.17% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the resistance of $90,623. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $89,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has continued rising after yesterday's closure. However, BTC has not accumulated enough energy for a bullish trend reversal. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $88,000-$94,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is far from main levels. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $89,841 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

