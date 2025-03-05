Advertisement
    Chief Ripple Lawyer Now President of NCA: What Does It Mean for Crypto Company?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 15:54
    Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty becomes president of National Cryptocurrency Association, but what does it really mean?
    Chief Ripple Lawyer Now President of NCA: What Does It Mean for Crypto Company?
    The National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) is now officially live, aiming to clear up confusion, provide resources and give people a better understanding of how digital assets work. The person leading this effort is Stuart Alderoty, who will serve as president while continuing in his role as chief legal officer at Ripple.

    The idea behind the NCA is simple: cut through the noise and focus on real-world crypto adoption. It is not tied to any one company, blockchain or project. Instead, it is positioned as a general resource for those who already use crypto, those curious about it and those unsure about what it all means. Education, guidance and factual information are the main priorities.

    To back its efforts, the organization has secured a $50 million grant from Ripple. The funding is meant to support awareness campaigns, develop learning materials and highlight the practical uses of crypto across different industries. According to the NCA, there is growing demand for this type of support.

    Endgame?

    As can be seen, Ripple continues to build bridges not only on the business side of the market but in the institutional realm - especially with the appointment of Alderoty as the president of the newly created organization.

    This may come in handy as the crypto company continues its legal battle with the SEC. According to the theory by James "MetaLawMan" Murphy, the SEC would have been better off taking the easy deal - dismiss the appeals, take the $125 million penalty and move on. 

    But Ripple might be pushing for more, trying to get certain parts of the ruling thrown out since it included findings of securities law violations and an injunction - details that could complicate things if Ripple wants to conduct an exempt securities offering or even consider an IPO.

    If that is the case indeed, the Ripple CLO taking the role of president of the NCA may be helpful for the crypto company to achieve its goals, like an IPO, and to give Ripple's reputation a significant boost.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News #Stuart Alderoty

