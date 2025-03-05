Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Supply: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 14:59
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz reveals why no more XRP can ever be created
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Supply: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has put an end to speculation regarding the potential creation of additional XRP tokens. In response to recent claims on social media, Schwartz clarified that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) does not allow for the minting of new XRP under any circumstances.

    Advertisement

    An X user, Pierre Rochard, claimed that Ripple could create more XRP, fueling speculation within the crypto community. Addressing this, Schwartz responded: "No network rule in the XRPL code permits XRP to be created. In fact, network rules enforced by nodes specifically prohibit this."

    Schwartz added that creating more XRP was impossible on the XRP Ledger due to its sophisticated invariant checking system: "Well, not counting the time a bug allowed creating unlimited bitcoin. Something not possible on XRPL because of its sophisticated invariant checking system, an XRPL innovation that could have prevented the Bitcoin overflow incident and the DAO attack."

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO Surveys XRP Army for 'Best Arguments' to Support Crypto Reserve
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 10:23
    Ripple CTO Surveys XRP Army for 'Best Arguments' to Support Crypto Reserve
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Backing Schwartz, Vet, an XRPL dunl validator and the xrpcafe cofounder, responded to the claims, stating: "There is no function to mint more XRP, nor is it possible through a bug to do so."

    In a separate X conversation, an X user claimed that the open-source XRPL code base has a secret "mint button."

    Former Ripple developer Matt Hamilton responded, saying, "There is literally no function to create any more XRP. Literally the code to do such a thing does not exist. Furthermore, there is a check each node runs that ensures that no XRP could even accidentally be created (like the Bitcoin value overflow bug that printed 184 billion BTC out of thin air)."

    XRP supply remains at 100 billion tokens

    XRP's maximum supply is fixed at 100 billion tokens and is deflationary owing to fee burning. Vet explains why this is so.

    Related
    XRP Market Skyrockets With $4 Billion Open Interest Record
    Mon, 03/03/2025 - 15:48
    XRP Market Skyrockets With $4 Billion Open Interest Record
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    When the XRP Ledger launched in 2012, 100 billion XRP were created in the genesis XRP account on the genesis ledger. This account is hardcoded, with all keys exposed.

    With this, no more XRP may be issued because the XRP Ledger checks every transaction to see if it creates a new XRP, for example, due to a bug, and blocks it. As a result, unlike Bitcoin, no occurrence in history has resulted in the creation of a new XRP. These checks are referred to as invariant checkers in the code.

    The XRPL being decentralized would not permit further creation of XRP because the same rules apply to everyone, even Ripple, which must follow the public XRPL rules.

    #Ripple News #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2025 - 14:49
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Break Worst Record Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 5, 2025 - 14:42
    Cardano (ADA) Clears All Losses as Price Skyrockets 46% in 7 Days
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Bitcoin Events Unveils the World’s First Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Supply: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Break Worst Record Versus Bitcoin (BTC)
    Cardano (ADA) Clears All Losses as Price Skyrockets 46% in 7 Days
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD