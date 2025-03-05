Advertisement
AD

    Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 13:41
    Former head of Binance addresses community regarding Bitcoin price future
    Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Changpeng Zhao, often known simply as CZ within the crypto community, a cofounder of Binance and its former chief executive, has posted a tweet to talk to crypto enthusiasts about predicting market movements in the future.

    Related
    Binance's CZ Names Vitalik Buterin's Contribution to Crypto Adoption
    Wed, 03/05/2025 - 13:06
    Binance's CZ Names Vitalik Buterin's Contribution to Crypto Adoption
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    CZ's statement on predicting "tmr" for crypto

    CZ made his statement as the cryptocurrency market leader, Bitcoin, has been displaying large price jumps over the past several days – it has dropped below $80,000 and then $83,000 once, and then touched the $95,000 level. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $90,040 after demonstrating a 8.72% increase over the past day.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to $1 Amid Epic 46% Surge: Details
    Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post
    Arbitrum (ARB) Surging by 9% Following Robinhood Listing
    Active XRP Addresses Skyrocket Crazy 620%, Here's What's Happening

    The market has been plunging and soaring along with Bitcoin, as BTC was reacting to the U.S.'s aggressive external economic policy moves made recently.

    Advertisement

    CZ tweeted that, while it can be easy to predict a 10-year trend for the crypto market, predicting what will happen tomorrow is quite a hard thing to do: “Crypto. Predicting 10-year trend is easy. Predicting tmr is hard.”

    CZ reveals crypto millionaires' secret

    In a tweet published earlier, Zhao also revealed “a little secret” of all crypto millionaires he is familiar with. CZ claims that all they had to do was not to panic-sell their crypto when prices went down in a sharp fall.

    “A little secret about all the crypto millionaires I know... they all had to hold through dips,” CZ tweeted. He concluded his message, stating that he also knows one crypto billionaire who turned into a millionaire just because he sold part of his crypto during a dip following the panicking crowd.

    As for CZ himself, in a recent tweet, he stated that he did not sell any of this personal crypto holdings (and he holds Bitcoin and Binance Coin [BNB]) – neither during the recent price drop, nor earlier.

    Related
    Active XRP Addresses Skyrocket Crazy 620%, Here's What's Happening
    Wed, 03/05/2025 - 11:42
    Active XRP Addresses Skyrocket Crazy 620%, Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As a frequent X user and major crypto influencer, yesterday, CZ commented on the bloodbath that wiped more than $1 billion worth of assets from the crypto market. He encouraged the community by saying, “WAGMI” – a popular optimistic acronym meaning “we are all gonna make it.”

    While CZ has been banned from running Binance for life, he continues to provide mentorship and advice to crypto founders and remains a major Binance shareholder. He recently stated that he does not intend to launch either a new crypto exchange or a new cryptocurrency for that matter.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2025 - 14:26
    Bollinger Bands Set Block for Bitcoin at $92,200
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 5, 2025 - 14:20
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to $1 Amid Epic 46% Surge: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Bitcoin Events Unveils the World’s First Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bollinger Bands Set Block for Bitcoin at $92,200
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets to $1 Amid Epic 46% Surge: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for March 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD