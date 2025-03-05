Binance's CZ Issues Important Crypto Prediction Post

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, often known simply as CZ within the crypto community, a cofounder of Binance and its former chief executive, has posted a tweet to talk to crypto enthusiasts about predicting market movements in the future.

CZ's statement on predicting "tmr" for crypto

CZ made his statement as the cryptocurrency market leader, Bitcoin, has been displaying large price jumps over the past several days – it has dropped below $80,000 and then $83,000 once, and then touched the $95,000 level. Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $90,040 after demonstrating a 8.72% increase over the past day.

The market has been plunging and soaring along with Bitcoin, as BTC was reacting to the U.S.'s aggressive external economic policy moves made recently.

CZ tweeted that, while it can be easy to predict a 10-year trend for the crypto market, predicting what will happen tomorrow is quite a hard thing to do: “Crypto. Predicting 10-year trend is easy. Predicting tmr is hard.”

Crypto



Predicting 10-year trend is easy.

Predicting tmr is hard.



🤷‍♂️ — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) March 5, 2025

CZ reveals crypto millionaires' secret

In a tweet published earlier, Zhao also revealed “a little secret” of all crypto millionaires he is familiar with. CZ claims that all they had to do was not to panic-sell their crypto when prices went down in a sharp fall.

“A little secret about all the crypto millionaires I know... they all had to hold through dips,” CZ tweeted. He concluded his message, stating that he also knows one crypto billionaire who turned into a millionaire just because he sold part of his crypto during a dip following the panicking crowd.

A little secret about all the crypto millionaires I know... they all had to hold through dips.



The only exception was ... a guy who was a billionaire. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) March 4, 2025

As for CZ himself, in a recent tweet, he stated that he did not sell any of this personal crypto holdings (and he holds Bitcoin and Binance Coin [BNB]) – neither during the recent price drop, nor earlier.

As a frequent X user and major crypto influencer, yesterday, CZ commented on the bloodbath that wiped more than $1 billion worth of assets from the crypto market. He encouraged the community by saying, “WAGMI” – a popular optimistic acronym meaning “we are all gonna make it.”

While CZ has been banned from running Binance for life, he continues to provide mentorship and advice to crypto founders and remains a major Binance shareholder. He recently stated that he does not intend to launch either a new crypto exchange or a new cryptocurrency for that matter.