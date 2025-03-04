Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 4/03/2025 - 14:09
    Has rate of SHIB found reversal zone yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of coins keep going down today, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by almost 11% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is coming back to the local support level of $0.00001235. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000012 zone.

    On the daily time frame, the price of the meme coin keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    As there are no reversal signals yet, the breakout of the support of $0.00001158 may lead to a test of the $0.000010-$0.000011 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, sellers remain more powerful than buyers. The volume keeps falling, which means traders are unlikely to see a bounce back shortly.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001259 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

