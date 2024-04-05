Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unleashes Fury on Ethereum: 'It's a Junk Coin'

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin proponent Peter Brandt brands Ethereum (ETH) as junk coin in explosive criticism
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 10:42
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 10:42
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt has unleashed a torrent of criticism aimed exclusively at Ethereum (ETH), labeling it a "junk coin" in a harsh assessment of the popular alternative cryptocurrency. Brandt, known for his insights into the financial markets, held no words as he criticized Ethereum, dismissing it as a useless challenger to Bitcoin's dominance.

    Brandt's disrespect for Ethereum was evident in a recent social media post where he disdained its status, asserting that it lacks the fundamental qualities necessary for long-term viability. He pointed to its alleged shortcomings as a store of value and criticized its functionality, citing difficulties with layer-2 solutions and exorbitant gas fees.

    Backing up his claims, Brandt referred to the Ethereum/Bitcoin price chart, highlighting Ethereum's steady decline against Bitcoin since the end of 2021. According to Brandt's analysis, ETH's recent drop to a critical support level of 0.05 BTC per altcoin signals further weakness compared to BTC.

    This is not the first time Brandt has expressed skepticism toward Ethereum. In January, he publicly announced a short position on the altcoin when it was trading at $2,265, citing weak price behavior. Despite Ethereum's subsequent price surge, Brandt admitted a month later that the trade did not go as planned.

    Brandt's criticism of Ethereum reflects his broader conviction that Bitcoin reigns supreme on the cryptocurrency market. He previously declared his belief that everything apart from Bitcoin is "junk," emphasizing the main cryptocurrency's role as a primary store of value with significant potential for appreciation.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

