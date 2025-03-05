Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 13:57
    Has correction of Ethereum (ETH) ended by now?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Traders are witnessing a market bounce back, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 6.18% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $2,262. If sellers' pressure continues, one may expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of ETH is going up after the bounce off from the support level of $2,076. 

    However, if the candle closes far from its peak, further growth might be postponed. 

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. One should focus on the vital zone of $2,000. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1,750 area shortly.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,206 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

