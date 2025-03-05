Ripple CEO: Ripple to Give $50 Million Grant to US National Cryptocurrency Association

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse has just reposted a tweet about the launch of the the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA).

Ripple supports future impact of NCA

Garlinghouse took pride in speaking on behalf of Ripple about supporting the launch of the non-profit organization, the National Cryptocurrency Association.

Ripple is proud to support the launch of the National Cryptocurrency Association (@NatCryptoAssoc).



The Ripple boss added that, currently, roughly 55 million Americans “hold and use crypto,” and a lot more people wonder how they can apply this disruptive tech in their daily lives. The newly created National Cryptocurrency Association, Garlinghouse stated, will help them.

It will educate potential crypto users and raise awareness of “all the utility that crypto technologies are bringing to real people, everyday.”

He stressed that the NCA will be operating independently of Ripple, but Ripple is proud to support it.

Ripple to give $50 million to National Cryptocurrency Association

According to the press release, NCA was created with the goal of helping U.S. citizens understand crypto closer and better, to increase crypto literacy and safe crypto adoption across the country.

The National Cryptocurrency Association will “demystify crypto and serve as a resource for anyone and everyone using, holding, or wanting to learn more.”

The first results of the NCA’s work are already here. It has surveyed 10,000 crypto holders in the U.S. to find out that 81% of them are eager to get more information about what is likely to become of crypto in the future. Therefore, the NCA will be providing various educational resources and tutorials, offering “real stories from everyday people using crypto.”

According to Garinghouse, the U.S. now offers many more opportunities for crypto in the U.S. now. He also said that Ripple will give the association a $50 million grant “to educate, raise awareness and shine a spotlight on all the positives that crypto is bringing to people across the country.”

Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty is to join NCA as its president, according to his recent X post.