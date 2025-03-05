XRP Price Prediction for March 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is going up today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 6.08% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to the local resistance of $2.4287. If its breakout happens, traders may expect a test of the $2.40 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides is dominating. In this case, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.40-$2.60 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls' or bears' energy. In this regard, one may witness consolidation in the zone of $2.20-$2.60 by mid-March.

XRP is trading at $2.4691 at press time.