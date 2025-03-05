Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 14:14
    Has rate of XRP accumulated enough energy for a blast?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market is going up today, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has increased by 6.08% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is on its way to the local resistance of $2.4287. If its breakout happens, traders may expect a test of the $2.40 area shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides is dominating. In this case, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $2.40-$2.60 is the most likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls' or bears' energy. In this regard, one may witness consolidation in the zone of $2.20-$2.60 by mid-March.

    XRP is trading at $2.4691 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

