This Scam with Ripple CEO Making Rounds on YouTube

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 07:37
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and James Bond’s Daniel Craig have one thing in common -- their famous names being used to promote cryptocurrency scams

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

There is yet another YouTube scam aimed at squeezing money out of cryptocurrency investors. 

This time, bad actors are impersonating Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of blockchain giant Ripple, to promote a fake giveaway of 50 mln XRP tokens. 

Avoid Ripple-related scams at all cost 

The bogus YouTube channel, which appears to have around 276,000 subscribers, was spotted by some members of the Ripple community who are now urging the video streaming behemoth to shut it down as soon as possible. 

The revelation comes just one month after U.Today reported on a YouTube stream that was broadcasting the interviews of prominent crypto personalities, including Garlinghouse, to cajole gullible users into putting money into similar airdrop scams. 

The rule of thumb here is to remember that the likes of Ripple and Ethereum never hold giveaways. Moreover, they will never ask you to deposit money in advance. 

Celebrities becoming involved in crypto scams

British actor Daniel Craig, who is famous for his role as James Bond, also fell victim to fraudsters. A YouTube ad for the postponement of ‘No Time to Die,’ his last movie as 007, redirected users to an article about a Ponzi scheme called ‘Bitcoin Era.’

The playground of crypto scammers extends far beyond YouTube -- they weaponize pretty much all popular social media platforms. Dutch TV mogul John de Mol even ended up winning a lawsuit against Facebook after the company failed to crack down on scammy Bitcoin ads. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    Major Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has criticized BTC again, despite the overnight price surge of 18 percent, and stated that gold is in a bull market

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

On Monday, after the Fed’s announcement of ‘QE Infinity’, the price of Bitcoin soared past the $6,000 level and is now trading in the $6,600 area with analysts debating whether it will keep rising or show a massive reverse.

Overnight, Bitcoin added about 18 percent. However, the prominent Bitcoin opponent and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, stated that Bitcoin is still underperforming gold and the latter is in a bull market, unlike BTC.

‘Ignoring Bitcoin's 12% gain today’

The CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, has again taken to Twitter to stab at Bitcoin despite its significant overnight price gains, rising by around $1,000.

In his latest tweet, Schiff says that, despite the new quick gains, Bitcoin is still 35 percent below its 2020 high and just 3 percent up YTD.

Unlike BTC, says Schiff, gold is in a bull market. XAU is only 2 percent below its 2020 high and is up 7 percent year-to-date.

Schiff also says that now BTC is 65 percent below its 2017 high and that it may never reach a new high ever again, unlike gold.

Bitcoin has outperformed S&P 500

CIO of Arcane Assets and trader Eric Wall stated that over the past months Bitcoin has been outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Alex Kruger also recently tweeted that Bitcoin has been trading like a low beta stock as of late, which means that BTC is starting to behave like a safe haven asset. Trader Willy Woo shared a similar take on Monday.

‘Might be testing the levels at $4,200 or $4,800’

As per the short-term prospects for Bitcoin, trader ‘Crypto Michael’ believes that BTC is likely to drop and test the $4,800-$4,200 area.

However, he reminded the community that low levels offer great opportunities for BTC investors.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

