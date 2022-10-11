Orbs L3 Solution Announces Third Call for Its TON Devs Grant Program

Orbs Network, ecosystem of decentralized solutions on proof of stake (PoS), shares updates on its TON devs support program

The Open Network, or TON, is a first non-EVM blockchain in the Orbs ecosystem. That is why a TON-focused developer initiative is of crucial importance for Orbs adoption and visibility.

New use cases for pioneering L3 ecosystem

According to the official statement shared by the Orbs Network team, the application campaign has been announced for The Open Network (TON) developers interested in ecosystem grants.

Orbs Ecosystem Grant Program (OEGP) is waiting for the TON developers who are building innovative products with real-world utility.

Therefore, this initiative is set to supercharge the most crucial use cases with the disruptive power of L3 solutions by Orbs Network. Namely, dApps on TON will be able to verifiy data off-chain in a fully decentralized manner using Orbs' L3 infrastucture.

To start with, OEGP is actively looking for a developer who will be ready to create a go-to verifier smart contract on TON. Orbs unveiled the technical specifications for the upcoming contract.

OEGP Grant Committee will choose most promising products

As covered by U.Today previously, Orbs Network made headlines in September 2022, by adding The Open Network (TON) as its first supported blockchain outside the EVM ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Orbs Network partnered with all major EVM-compatible blockchains, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC) and Polygon (MATIC).

All applications of TON developers will be thoroughly reviewed by the OEGP Grant Committee. Grants will be distributed among the winners of this initiative in portions.

Winners will be able to claim grants in TON coins, ORBS tokens, Bitcoins (BTC) and Ethers (ETH), as well as in fiat equivalent.