Orbs Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Expands to The Open Network (TON)

Orbs, a blockchain-agnostic infrastrucure platform that advances interoperability of L1 and L2 chains by its additional executional layer, shares the details of its latest partnership.

Orbs platform has entered into partnership with The Open Network (TON)

According to the official announcement shared by Orbs Network representatives, it has scored a long-term strategic partnership with The Open Network (TON), a blockchain platform designed in 2018 by the Durov brothers.

The Orbs network is announcing that it is officially building on TON as the first non-EVM L1!💎🌐



Since September 2022, Orbs instruments are available for the first-ever non-EVM Layer 1 platform, The Open Network. This collaboration is set to accelerate global adoption of blockchain solutions.

Wih Orbs L3 solutions activated, TON-centric developers are now able to create more high-performance, feature-rich and resource-efficient dApps.

Also, integration with Orbs is expected to strengthen the security of TON's solutions without sacrificing their decentralization and attack-resistance.

Various use cases for novel L3 ecosystem

The Orbs partnership will help The Open Network (TON) to gain traction in its competition with the most advanced EVM-compatible blockchains, including Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC) and so on.

Orbs will streamline the development progress of The Open Network (TON), thanks to its unique decentralized consensus of proof-of-stake (PoS) validators.

This will unlock new opportunities for the dApps ecosystem of TON, well known for its community-first ethos, ultra-cheap transactions and particular developer-friendliness.