Obscure Cryptocurrency Sees 75,224 Percent Increase in Trading Volume Because of Elon Musk

After tweeting a fun fact about Uranus orbiting the Sun once every 84 years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pushed the price of a tiny cryptocurrency of the same name by over 50 percent.



The Uranus (URAC) token—which is only tradable on Bittrex and Bilaxy—also recorded a 75,224 percent jump in trading volume.



It currently has a fully diluted market cap of roughly $6 million.



Musk's Uranus tweet sparked a frenzy among his followers, collecting nearly 150,000 likes at the time of writing.

While Musk is capable of easily controlling the prices of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and even CumRocket , his random tweets can also inadvertently pump small cryptocurrencies and penny stocks.In January, the shares of Signal Advance (SIGL) soared over 1,000 percent despite being unrelated to the privacy-focused messaging app mentioned by the billionaire.Back when it was largely unknown, the Shiba Inu token pumped a whopping 300 percent after Musk said that he wanted to buy a dog in March.