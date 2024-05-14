NiceHash Hashrate Marketplace to Hold Bitcoin Conference in Maribor, Slovenia

Advertisement

Styled as the "Bitcoin Conference on the Sunny Side of the Alps," an upcoming event in Maribor, Slovenia, Nov. 8-9, will commemorate the first 10 years of operation of the hashrate marketplace launched by two Slovenian students in 2014.

NiceHash invites Bitcoin enthusiasts to Maribor for NiceHashX 2024 global conference

NiceHash, an industry-leading proof-of-work (PoW) hashrate marketplace, announces its plans to organize the first Bitcoin conference ever to be held in Maribor, NiceHashX 2024, offering an amazing entry point to the European crypto market.

Gain unparalleled access to a unique enter point into the European crypto market by showcasing your brand to thousands of people already using #Bitcoin at #NiceHashX conference!



Find out how your business can benefit with our #partnership packages.https://t.co/sUT89BbPag pic.twitter.com/q0z0BfWDmb — NiceHash X (@NiceHash_X) May 13, 2024

Introducing Maribor and Slovenia as promising cryptocurrency business hubs is among the primary goals of the conference's organizers. As of Q2, 2024, over 1,000 businesses in the Central European country already accept Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment method.

Besides other educational programs, the event will spotlight several local Maribor companies actively using the technology. Indeed, one of the event’s multiple stages is dedicated to showcasing these local enterprises.

Vladimir Hozjan, CEO of NiceHash, is excited by the potential role of the new conference for Bitcoin (BTC) adoption in a plethora of use cases:

We are delighted to welcome the world to discover how Slovenia is leading the way in European Bitcoin adoption. With 10 years of experience in this industry, we have witnessed phenomenal growth in the interest of using Bitcoin, here in Maribor and around the country. Join us as we celebrate, and witness Bitcoin in its purest form, used by everyday people, alongside some of the brightest speakers in the industry.

Launched in 2014, NiceHash offers ready-made Bitcoin (BTC) mining solutions and network infrastructure instruments, including those for Bitcoin's (BTC) pioneering L2 Lightning Network.

BTC payment solution onboards local merchants in Maribor

The conference boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including prominent figures such as Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard; former Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall (Nakamoto); BTC Prague conference CEO Martin Kuchař; Bitcoin FilmFest Cofounder Pierre Corbin; CASA CTO Jameson Lopp and many others.

Topics up for discussion include European Bitcoin adoption and regulation, the mining and energy landscape, and the future of exchanges in the age of increased regulation.

Additionally, NiceHash has soft-launched a BTC payment solution with local merchants that will be demoed at the conference and around the surrounding city.