Advertisement
AD

    Record $330 Million Outflow Hits BlackRock Bitcoin ETF as 2025 Begins

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF kicks off 2025 with jaw-dropping $330 million outflow
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 9:10
    A
    A
    A
    Record $330 Million Outflow Hits BlackRock Bitcoin ETF as 2025 Begins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) started 2025 with a big outflow of $332.6 million, which is about 3,413 BTC. This is the ETF's biggest single-day outflow since it started, bigger than the previous low of $188.7 million, equal to 1,933 BTC, on Dec. 24, 2024.

    Advertisement

    Even with the early hiccups in the new year, IBIT had a solid run in 2024, pulling in a total of $37.2 billion in inflows. BlackRock's Ethereum ETF (ETHA) also had some serious investor interest, raking in $3.53 billion during the same time.

    Related
    Adam Back Confirms He Did Not Own Any Bitcoin (BTC) Before 2013
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 14:18
    Adam Back Confirms He Did Not Own Any Bitcoin (BTC) Before 2013
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Hashrate Briefly Reaches Zetahash Per Second
    Mind-Blowing XRP Recovery: $3 Target Again? Solana (SOL) on Verge of Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) About to Get Tested
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils Stunningly High Bitcoin Price Target for 2025
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    Article image
    Source: SpotOnChain

    As of now, BlackRock has about 548,505 BTC worth $52.81 billion and around 1,071,415 ETH worth $3.68 billion.

    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency market reacts with negative

    How this will affect the broader cryptocurrency market remains to be seen. But, as we can see right now, the quotes of digital assets experience pressure today and a dip. This may be caused by the fact that Bitcoin saw a bear reaction from the $97,700 zone, which right now serves as major resistance for the price of the leading cryptocurrency.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    There's an outlook for Bitcoin, that now there is an attempt to form a classic visual pattern “head-shoulders,” which will be activated at the breakdown of the neckline — around $92,000.

    Related
    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin, Top Trader Reacts
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 09:57
    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin, Top Trader Reacts
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    If that happens, from here we can expect a deep correction to the area of $80,000-$70,000. This will mark a 30% decline from the relevant all-time high for BTC, which is a healthy textbook correction needed for continuation of the upward trajectory.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 8:58
    Fundamental XRP Breakout Happens Early in 2025: What's Next?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 8:12
    Scaramucci Is More Bullish Than Ever on Crypto
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Record $330 Million Outflow Hits BlackRock Bitcoin ETF as 2025 Begins
    Fundamental XRP Breakout Happens Early in 2025: What's Next?
    Scaramucci Is More Bullish Than Ever on Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD