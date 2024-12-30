Advertisement
    ETH, SOL, BNB and ADA Price Prediction for December 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is market correction going to last?
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 14:50
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears remain more powerful than bulls at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.25% over the last 24 hours.

    On the daily chart, the price of the main altcoin is looking bearish. If the fall continues to the support of $3,304, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a test of the $3,200 zone.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,351 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is more of a loser than Ethereum (ETH), going down by 2.76%.

    From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $175.26 and the resistance of $201.98. However, if the daily bar closes around current prices, there is a chance to see a test of the $180 range soon.

    SOL is trading at $189.95 at press time.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.12% since yesterday.

    The price of BNB is on its way to the support level of $682.68. If it breaks out, traders may witness a test of the $670 mark soon.

    BNB is trading at $691.3 at press time.

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, declining by 5.26%.

    On the daily time frame, the price of ADA is breaking the support of $0.8507. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see the altcoin around the $0.80 zone.

    ADA is trading at $0.8512 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #SOL price prediction
