Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $98K, But There's Worrying Sign

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Here's why the bulls should still be worried despite Bitcoin's recent gains
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 18:58
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $98K, But There's Worrying Sign
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin price is inching closer to the much-coveted $100,000 mark, recently reaching an intraday high of $98,471. 

    Advertisement

    Yet, despite this bullish price action, there are some worrying signs for the bulls. 

    According to Glassnode co-founders Jan Happel and Yann Alleman, the cryptocurrency's momentum is weakening due to underwhelming trading volume. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $98K, But There's Worrying Sign
    XRP Holders' Lawyer John Deaton Issues Crucial Scam Alert to Community
    Elon Musk Issues Crypto Tax Pepe Frog Post: Details
    XRP Flips Tether (USDT) as Third Largest Crypto

    "Even with Bitcoin breaking $97K, volume remains low—critical for short-term bullish continuation," the analysts noted. 

    Advertisement

    Higher volume would be an absolute must for sustaining strong upward momentum. 

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils Stunningly High Bitcoin Price Target for 2025
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 19:52
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils Stunningly High Bitcoin Price Target for 2025
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Recently, 10x Research opined that Bitcoin's uptrend could be nearing its peak after the flagship cryptocurrency formed the "shooting star" candlestick on the monthly pattern. This bearish reversal pattern was formed after Bitcoin started the previous month on a high note before the bears ended up in the driver's seat once again with strong selling pressure. 

    It is worth noting that Bitcoin experienced major corrections after it formed similar shooting star candles in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Some are confident that a major trend reversal is underway despite the bulls trying to push Bitcoin back to the $100,000 mark.  

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Might Hit $1 Million Next Year If This Happens, According to Bitwise Exec
    Thu, 12/26/2024 - 18:05
    Bitcoin Price Might Hit $1 Million Next Year If This Happens, According to Bitwise Exec
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, the Federal Reserve indicated that it would implement fewer rate cuts this year than initially expected. This hawkishness threw a wrench in the works for Bitcoin bulls who hoped to see a significant rally after the cryptocurrency breached the $100,000 level for the first time last month. 

    On Thursday, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) ETF record-breaking outflows of nearly $333 million. While these outflows might not indicate a broader trend, this is still a worrying start for the product that defined the 2024 bull run. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 16:25
    Bitcoin on Top 4 Best Performers’ List of 2025 Returns: Bloomberg Analyst
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 16:10
    XRP Holders' Lawyer John Deaton Issues Crucial Scam Alert to Community
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $98K, But There's Worrying Sign
    Bitcoin on Top 4 Best Performers’ List of 2025 Returns: Bloomberg Analyst
    XRP Holders' Lawyer John Deaton Issues Crucial Scam Alert to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD