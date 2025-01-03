Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) creator ends speculation on major meme coin's utility
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 15:50
    Is This DOGE's True Destiny? Dogecoin Creator Speaks Out
    Billy Markus, the man who created Dogecoin (DOGE) — the cryptocurrency that started as a meme — recently shared some thoughts on DOGE's purpose in a conversation with a fan.

    The topic? Whether Dogecoin was meant to be a tipping currency. Response was pretty straightforward — he said that Dogecoin was not created with any grand intentions. But he did admit that tipping is a "cool" use for the coin, and maybe one of its most fitting roles.

    Dogecoin started as an experiment, a playful nod to internet culture. But over the years, it has made a name for itself in the digital economy. Tipping — small, peer-to-peer exchanges of value — indeed feels like it was made for DOGE. It is affordable and easy to use, which makes it perfect for small gestures like tipping.

    There has been a lot of buzz recently about integrating cryptocurrency tipping on major platforms, and it is only fueling interest in DOGE. This could be a big opportunity for DOGE to really shine in the microtransaction economy.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price goes up

    The timing of all this talk about tipping is no coincidence. As Dogecoin's price trends upward, the cryptocurrency is back in the spotlight. In just one day, it surged by 7.3%, bringing its total return for the week to over 15%.

    At the moment, it is valued at $0.363, which is a bit higher than earlier dips, but still 33% below its 2024 high and quite a bit below its 2021 all-time high.

    The idea of DOGE as a tipping currency fits with its original ethos — simple, fun and approachable.

    Some people in the crypto market think that when creators invent new uses for meme coins, they lose the fun and "meme" essence. This leads to overhyped expectations, and when the creators fail to deliver, the coins lose value. But DOGE may have managed to hold its own as a tipping currency without losing its meme vibe.

