Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect

As the new year begins, the cryptocurrency industry is abuzz with excitement, with many expecting a more favorable regulatory climate for crypto this year.

Over the last few weeks, the crypto industry has been doing victory laps. With a new AI and crypto czar and the impending departure of Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, the future of digital assets in the United States has never looked brighter.

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the undeniable energy and excitement already building across the industry.

Today, here in the US, we welcomed the 119th Congress—better known as the most pro-crypto Congress in history.



Along these lines, Garlinghouse predicts that "the journey is just beginning" while highlighting the arrival of a pivotal moment for the industry: The U.S. welcomes the 119th Congress, which has been dubbed the most pro-crypto Congress in history.

Garlinghouse’s message might imply that a more favorable regulatory environment may be on the horizon; with this, he makes a call to the broader crypto community: "Let’s get to work."

Excitement meets expectations

Garlinghouse’s tweet resonates with many in the crypto space awaiting further regulatory clarity. With recent developments, the groundwork may be set for considerable regulatory advancement in 2025.

This optimism is reflected in cryptocurrency prices, which are climbing once again as investors increase their holdings at the start of the new year.

Bitcoin has surpassed $98,000, while XRP has increased by more than 15% since 2025's start. The current excitement is viewed as a tipping moment that could lead to new prospects for growth and innovation.

The Ripple CEO's call to action, "Let’s get to work," might be a rallying cry for the crypto community to continue pushing forward and seizing the opportunities that lie ahead.