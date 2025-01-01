DOGE Price Prediction for January 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new year has started with ongoing bear pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 1.04% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found a local support level at $0.3119. If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side has seized the initiative yet. The rate of the meme coin is far from the main levels. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

In this case, sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is quite similar. The price of DOGE has not accumulated enough energy for growth or a fall.

DOGE is trading at $0.3175 at press time.