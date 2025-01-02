AI Meme Coins Jump 26.4% in 24 Hours, Surpassing $10 Billion: CoinGecko

Advertisement

Popular cryptocurrency-related analytics service CoinGecko has published data about AI-themed meme cryptocurrencies as they have shown amazing growth today, Jan. 2, skyrocketing in market capitalization.

According to this popular data platform, today, the overall market value of AI meme coins has surpassed the $10 billion market, showing amazing 26.4% growth within the last 24 hours.

Ai16z leads AI meme coin rally before New Year Eve

As for the trading volume over the past day, it has reached an impressive $2.46 billion. The largest AI meme coin among them is ai16z with a market capitalization value of 2.659 billion.

As reported by U.Today earlier, this AI meme cryptocurrency led the meme coin rally at the very end of December, displaying a surge by a whopping 40% in price within a single day — Dec. 28.

Two weeks before that day, a mysterious whale spent 10 million USDC on acquiring 13.16 million ai16z. Within two weeks, the price surged significantly, bringing the whale unrealized profit of almost $6 million.

Speaking of the price rally, this meme coin, despite being launched back in October 2024, has already surged as high as to surpass the meme coin market leaders — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin, as ai16z is currently changing hands at $2, while DOGE is trading at $0.34 and both SHIB and PEPE are trading well below $1 per coin.

Elon Musk briefly changes X logo to PEPE

On Dec. 31, tech billionaire Elon Musk stunned the crypto and X communities by adopting a new pseudonym on the X app, along with a new avatar, for two days. He began calling himself Kekuis Maximus, putting an image of Pepe the Frog on his profile.

Kekius Maximus was inspired by the popular meme Pepe the Frog and the main character of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator movie Maximus Decimus Meridius — the frog meme character wears Roman armor and a red cloak, looking like a Roman general in it. The official PEPE account on the X platform reacted to Musk’s manoeuver, saying “game on.”

That spurred the PEPE coin price to skyrocket by almost 12%. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson reacted, saying that “normies” may have a hard time understanding the concept of “Kek.” He said that it contains “sixteen layers of memes, internet culture, and definitely crypto under all of this.”