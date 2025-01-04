XRP Price Prediction for January 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started bullish for the majority of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 1.11% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the price of XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the local support happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.40 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is also more bearish than bullish. The rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the recently formed resistance of $2.4798.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the $2.35 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish. The volume is falling, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' power. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $2.30-$2.70 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.4430 at press time.