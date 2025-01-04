Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for January 4

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect sharp upward move from XRP?
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 10:00
    XRP Price Prediction for January 4
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started bullish for the majority of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 1.11% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If a breakout of the local support happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.40 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is also more bearish than bullish. The rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the recently formed resistance of $2.4798.

    If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the $2.35 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish. The volume is falling, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' power. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $2.30-$2.70 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.4430 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

